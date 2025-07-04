Eindhoven “buys time” for the Effenaar with €600,000 support

The Municipality of Eindhoven is stepping in to provide financial assistance to the Effenaar pop venue, which is currently struggling with ongoing budget deficits.

One of the main causes of the shortfall is a sharp rise in staffing costs. Although audience numbers have increased, this has not been enough to offset the substantial rise in operating expenses caused by improved collective labour agreements and higher fees for freelance workers.

Not an isolated case

The Effenaar is not alone in facing financial challenges. Research indicates that 38 per cent of pop venues across the Netherlands recorded losses in 2023.

Bringing the books back into balance

Eindhoven is injecting €600,000 into the Effenaar to give it breathing space to stabilise its finances. The support package includes a €270,000 reduction in rent and a €330,000 subsidy.

This financial lifeline will enable the venue to continue operating in its current form until the end of the 2025–2026 season. A new plan must then be drawn up to ensure the Effenaar returns to a sustainable financial footing from the following season. This plan is expected to be submitted by the end of this year.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta