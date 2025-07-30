Dozens of people at funeral procession for Joeweela

Dozens of people participated in the funeral procession on Friday 25 July to commemorate 39-year-old Joeweela from Eindhoven. She was shot and killed on 15 July by her ex-husband, who took his own life a few hours later. The funeral procession was in Amstenrade, Limburg, because she grew up in a trailer park there. Joeweela was buried Friday afternoon in a family plot in Helmond.

The funeral procession departed from the funeral home at around 10:00. Most people were dressed in black. In addition to immediate family members, friends, acquaintances, and fellow villagers also participated in the procession, Omroep Brabant reported.

A holy mass was held in Onze-Lieve-Vrouw Onbevlekt Ontvangen-kerk (church of our lady of immaculate conception). Many people gathered there to pay their last respects to Joeweela, local broadcaster L1 reports. More than a hundred people attended the service in the parish church.

It is all her family and loved ones had hoped for, and all they could still do for her. “We are doing everything we can to give her the most beautiful funeral ever”, her uncle Heino said earlier.

After the funeral, Joeweela was taken to Helmond, where she was laid to rest in a family plot.

Shot dead in Gouda

Joeweela spent the past few months in various shelters for women. The last one she stayed in was in Gouda.

On 15 July, she was shot dead in broad daylight in that city, in front of her children, aged six and seven. The suspected shooter is her ex-husband and father of the children, Driekus K. (53) from Eindhoven.

In early June, the woman filed a police report against her ex. The man was subsequently detained for two weeks on firearms charges. According to the court, there were insufficient grounds to detain him for further assault.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob