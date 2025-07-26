Crazy fines for a crazy over speeding incident

A 30-year-old motorist from Rotterdam received a laundry list of fines on Friday morning when he drove on the A58 near Tilburg. He was on his way to Eindhoven Airport and was in a hurry as he had overslept and was late for his flight. The hasty ride cost him a total of almost three thousand euros!
The traffic police caught the man while he was driving at an average speed of 144 kilometers per hour on the highway. His speed sometimes even exceeded 150 kilometers per hour.
The driver, in his haste, did not keep adequate distance from other vehicles and even pushed the vehicles in front aside by driving right on their bumper. If a driver in front of him did not move aside quickly enough, he overtook the vehicle from the right.
A fine of almost three thousand euros!
“Getting up too late for your flight is no reason to ignore all the rules,” emphasises the traffic police.
Naturally, the man has received a string of fines. He has to pay 700 euros for not keeping enough distance from other vehicles, An additional 510 euros were added for racing on the road and 310 euros for overtaking from the right. The man has also been registered by the police for a course at the CBR. He has to pay for it himself, which costs him 1400 euros.
The ride therefore cost the man a total of 2920 euros. Whether the man eventually made it to his flight, the police do not know. A very costly trip indeed!
Source: Studio040 & Omroep Brabant
Translated by Muktha Kartik