Children learn freerunning at Strijp-S

On Monday, some 30 children received free freerunning lessons at Commit040 in Strijp-S. This was one of the activities held during the ASML Summer Games. “Jumping down, running and climbing is great fun,” said one enthusiastic participant.

They practised somersaults, swinging, swaying and jumping. On Monday morning, Commit040’s obstacle-filled hall was the setting for a well-attended freerunning class. Around 30 children aged between 6 and 13 were taught by Dutch freerunning champion Tije van Oeveren.

He taught them forward and backward somersaults and how to jump over high obstacles. “It’s great that you can run everywhere, jump off things and climb up,” says one boy, almost out of breath.

Active summer

Over the course of five weeks, various sports and games activities will be organised in the region for children who want to stay active over the summer. These activities will take place in Eindhoven, Helmond, Veldhoven and Geldrop-Mierlo. In total, hundreds of children are expected to participate, according to the organisers. As well as freerunning, participants can learn to play padel, hockey, basketball or football.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan