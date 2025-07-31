Bus driver smokes joint and gets caught

A bus driver was caught by a motorcycle officer last Thursday smoking a joint while driving. The incident occurred on Eindhovenseweg-Zuid in Best, police reported Wednesday.

When the motorcycle officer checked the van, the driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was smoking marijuana. The officer then arrested the driver for drunk driving. An open can of beer was also found inside the van.

The driver’s blood was taken. His blood is being analysed to determine the amount of drugs and alcohol he consumed. Based on this, the penalty will be determined. To the driver’s great surprise: “I thought smoking a little weed was allowed.”

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez