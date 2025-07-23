Brussels firefighter: ‘Wasps are indispensable ‘

On the pavement cafés in Oirschot, they’re doing everything they can to chase away the wasp, according to a report on Studio040 and Eindhoven News website last week. The news also reached Brussels firefighter Kris. He’s urging visitors to be less hostile to these insects.

Kris Eckerman is speaking out in response to this report about wasp nuisance in Oirschot. He’s a firefighter by profession. In his hometown of Brussels, he has often taken action to remove wasp nests. He never really gave it much thought until he was captivated by Seirian Sumner’s book “De Wesp” (the wasp), which describes in detail why people should love wasps.

Panic

Eckerman has since become concerned about the hostile attitude many people have toward wasps. “Parents who completely panic when a wasp flies near their children. They start thrashing wildly. The child picks up on this and becomes overly afraid of the insect. That’s unnecessary. It’s better to just stay calm. Wasps, like bees, play an important role in nature”.

Smoother body

According to Eckerman, wasps do contribute to pollen transfer between flowers, which benefits biodiversity. “But the wasp is also an important environmental cleaner and prevents us from getting plagues of other insects”.

De Wespenstichting (wasp foundation) endorses the wasp’s usefulness and refers to a BBC video that explains it in detail. “Because wasps have a smoother body than hairy bees, they are slightly less efficient at pollen transfer. They do, however, play a crucial role in the ecosystem. If all wasps were to disappear, the outcome could be just as disastrous as if honeybees were to become extinct”.

Think about that again this summer when you’re drinking al fresco in Oirschot…

