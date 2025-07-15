Bestschot? Best and Oirschot ask residents for new name

Residents of Best and Oirschot can choose their names for their new municipalities. Studio040 has already canvassed residents’ ideas and also asked AI for help.

In the heart of Oirschot, a lively group of senior cyclists, with helmets securely fastened and spirits high, did not hesitate when asked about their favourite village name. One enthusiastic woman spoke for the group: “It simply has to be Oirschot. It’s beautiful, steeped in history, and evokes so much nostalgia. It’s certainly not Best”, she says with a smile.

Two men walking through the market square in Oirschot can’t quite come up with a suitable name, even after giving it a moment’s thought. “Isn’t there a natural feature connecting the two villages, like a river or something?” one of them wonders.

ChatGPT is never short of ideas. When Studio040 asked the chatbot to come up with a new name, it came up with “Kempenpoort” as one of the options. It goes by the logic that both villages are on the edge of the Kempen region. But even there, people’s opinions differ. “Oirschot is in the Kempen region, Best isn’t”, said the man in the shopping centre, thus dismissing this idea as well.

A specially appointed committee will select three names from which residents of Best and Oirschot can ultimately choose. If there is no clear winner by March 2026, the name will automatically become Best, as it is the municipality with the most inhabitants.