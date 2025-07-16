Best takes steps with station area development

Municipality of Best is making strides with the development of the area around the station. The municipality hopes that in a few months Council of State will rule on objections filed against the new building.

It has been known for some time that six hundred homes are to be added on the east side of railway station Best. Municipality of Best informs us that there is progress to actually reach that goal. In fact, Raad van State (Council of State) is expected to rule in the fall of 2025 on two appeals filed against the new building.

Therefore, the developer is also working on the urban design of the homes. By the end of the year, the building application for two hundred of the six hundred homes should be submitted.

In order to move forward with the other four hundred homes, Municipality of Best had to enter into discussions with a number of landowners in the area. Those talks will begin shortly with the goal of the municipality buying up the land.

West side

The plans for the west side of the station are still less clear, but major developments will also take place on that side. With the expansion of ASML, Station Best is located on the south side of the municipality, closer than Eindhoven Central Station, making it an important hub in the region’s mobility challenge.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob