Best and Oirschot give in-principle ‘yes vote’

With an overwhelming majority, Municipal Councils of Best and Oirschot agreed to the decision in principle to merge. All signals are now green to merge as of 1 January, 2028. The two municipalities can now get to work on a so-called redivision design. In other words, the ‘marriage contract’, to actually get ‘married’.

During Council meeting in Best, all parties were happy to have their say on the possible merger with neighbouring Oirschot. According to Marieke Gondrie (CDA, Christian democrats), Oirschot is the most suitable partner. “Although there are still some questions about, for example, the financial consequences for Best and the difference in social support”.

The decision in principle was passed with seventeen votes in favour and three against. CDA, Pvda/Groen Links (labour party/green left party), VVD (people’s party for freedom and democracy), Jongerenpartij JO (youth party JO), ChristenUnie (Christian union) and BestAnders (Best different) were all in favour.

“Considering the future in the Brainport Region, merging with Oirschot is the best option”, Rob Vader, of PvdA/Groenlinks, says. In the same words, Marius Ekamp (D66, democrats) let slip: “Best and Oirschot are the most logical partners for the merger and for the region”.

Acting Mayor Rianne Donders, on behalf of College, expressed delight at the (near) unanimity of Council. “We can speak of a ‘supported merger’. I am happy about this. We can now get on with our work”.

No wholehearted ‘yes’

So only Best Open appeared to still have reservations about the decision in principle to merge. Leon Kennis, group chairman of the – in his own words – “odd duck”, recognised the need for Best to merge with another municipality, but thought it was too early to say ‘a resounding yes’. “In our view, we have not yet heard enough cogent answers about what it will bring us. Also on whether Oirschot is the right partner”.

New name

Ekamp raised another point on behalf of his party D66: the process of determining the new name of the merged municipality. “Are you in favour of handing this over to the residents themselves?”, was his question to City Council. All parties agreed, thus following the opinion of their colleagues in Oirschot. From all suggestions, a specially formed committee will select three names, from which the residents of Best and Oirschot can eventually choose.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob