Asylum seeker gets juvenile detention

A minor asylum seeker, who set fire to his room at the asylum centre on Anthony Fokkerweg in Eindhoven in early January, has been sentenced to juvenile detention. He has been sentenced to one year in juvenile detention, four months of which are suspended. He has also been given a two-year probationary period.

The 21-year-old asylum seeker, who later admits to having been born in 2008, was arrested. He admits to having started the fire, claiming he intended to commit suicide. When he thought he was starting to suffocate, he regretted his actions and alerted a fellow resident. According to his defence, no one else was ever in danger. The court disagrees, because the fire was started in the middle of the night.

“This is a time when most people are asleep in their rooms. He also barricaded the door of his room with steel cabinets, which made extinguishing the fire more difficult”, the court added.

According to the court, the presence of a fire alarm system, in combination with fire extinguishers and the swift action of staff and emergency services, does not diminish the danger faced by the other residents in the centre. Therefore, the judge declared him guilty of endangering others. The young man must not only serve time in a juvenile detention centre, but also cooperate with treatment in a care facility.

An investigation revealed the fire was deliberately set. Five sources of the fire were found in his hotel room. Source: Studio040 Translated by: Seetha