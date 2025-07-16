ASML uncertain about future growth due to world developments

Chip machine manufacturer ASML in Veldhoven does not yet know whether it can continue to grow next year. This is a result of ‘increasing uncertainty’ related to economic and political developments in the world. So says top executive Christophe Fouquet in an explanation of second-quarter figures.

Among other things, the CEO is referring to possible U.S. import duties, which could also affect the chip industry. That could mean, among other things, that ASML’s machines would become more expensive. ASML has also been feeling the effects of the tensions between China and the United States for some time.

The Veldhoven-based company achieved total net sales of €7.7 billion in the past quarter. That is almost similar than in the previous quarter. Still, new orders have more value than in the first quarter of this year (€5.5 versus €3.9 billion). Despite the 2026 warning, this does exceed the expectations of market experts. ASML’s state-of-the-art lithography machines, which work with extreme ultraviolet light to draw patterns on chips, accounted for €2.3 billion in orders.

Profit

Net income of ASML, the world’s largest supplier of equipment for producing computer chips, fell to €2.29 billion in the second quarter. A net income of €2.35 billion remained under the line in the first quarter of this year.

ASML expects sales in the current third quarter to be between €7.4 billion and €7.9 billion. For all of 2025, the company anticipates that sales will grow by about 15 per cent. Last year, ASML’s revenue was €28.3 billion.

‘Rapid application of AI’

The company has for some time been making major investments in expanding its production capacity and technological developments in order to respond to the expected growth among customers such as Samsung, Intel and TSMC in the coming years. That growth is mainly related to the rapid development of new applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI). “Artificial Intelligence is the main driver of our industry”, Fouquet said earlier this year.

The company could benefit from hundreds of billions of dollars in investments in AI data centres in the coming years. That’s partly because the company has a near monopoly on certain chip machines needed to produce the most advanced chips from U.S.-based Nvidia. Those chips form the basis of much of the planned AI infrastructure.

