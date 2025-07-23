Singer Armand gets street named after him

Musician Armand will have a street named after him in his hometown of Eindhoven. The municipal street naming committee approved the decision this week.

Armand fan Jan Schlimbach and the singer’s former road manager Antwan van de Kerkhof sent a letter to Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem in February. After that, the entire process was initiated. Where and when Armandstraat, or perhaps Ben ik te min-laan (am I not enough-lane after his song), will be built is still unclear.

In November, it will be ten years since the singer, musician, cannabis enthusiast, and sixties icon Armand passed away. Schlimbach and Van de Kerkhof felt it was a good time to honour the remarkable musician and his repertoire.

“Armand was not an ordinary figure. On the contrary, he was colourful, striking, and intelligent. He was idiosyncratic, yet at the same time extremely amiable”, the letter they wrote to Mayor Dijsselbloem, in February, read.

The response they received this week to the letter surprised them. “The letter arrived, and I assumed it was a rejection. Some friends of mine from Eindhoven were skeptical. And I wasn’t sure the municipality would appreciate his artists”, Jan from Groningen, a fan of the musician who scored a big hit in the hippie era with “Ben ik te min” (am I not good enough) since 1975, says.

A Big Surprise

“It was a big surprise that the committee responded positively to the proposal. They recommended that the Municipal Executive name a street, square, or avenue after Armand. Where and when that will happen isn’t clear yet”, he says.

Jan doesn’t really care where the protest singer will be honoured or what the street will be called. “Armandstraat or Armandplein is, of course, the best option. As long as it’s not Armandweg*, because Armand must never be forgotten.”

He does hope the street name will be named before November as a tribute to the singer and avid cannabis enthusiast. Former tour manager Antwan van de Kerkhof is busy organising a rally to commemorate the anniversary of Herman George van Loenhout’s death, the musician’s real name.

Still Relevant

It’s intended to be a day with music, images, and photos that evoke his remarkable repertoire. “His message is still relevant. Especially in a world that is increasingly hardening”, Van de Kerkhof, referencing a lyric by Armand, said earlier.

“The Dutchman is a bag of flour. You can keep hitting him, but he’ll never stand up”, Armand sings in the song. “A beautiful song and still relevant”, Van de Kerkhof says.

Jan hopes the municipality will see it as an opportunity to honour even more artists from Eindhoven with street names. “There are many construction projects in Eindhoven. The municipality could name an entire neighbourhood after musical greats”, he suggests.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob

Ed.~Armandweg: translates as Armandstreet but ‘weg’ is also Dutch for gone, so a pun is made on the word ‘weg‘.