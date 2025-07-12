All set for opening of first Islamic secondary school

An Islamic secondary school will open on Jacob Oppenheimstraat in Eindhoven in the 2026/27 school year. The Medina College, the first in the region, is set to open its doors in a former studio.

The application of the IEZO Medina College foundation, which also already has a primary school in Eindhoven, was approved by the Ministry of Education in mid 2024. The municipality of Eindhoven was actually not waiting for the opening of an Islamic secondary school in the city.

The municipality of Eindhoven objected to the ministry’s ruling because it did not fit in with the municipality’s plans. However, that objection was swept off the table by the Education Executive Agency (DUO), after which the municipality did not appeal.

1.2 million euros

Jacob Oppenheimstraat 1 came out as the most suitable out of various proposed locations in Eindhoven. The building is a former studio space and a lot still needs to be done to make it suitable for secondary education. The municipality of Eindhoven is making 1.2 million euros available for this.

From a studio policy, maintenance was previously carried out on the building worth half a million euros.

