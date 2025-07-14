Alderperson’s balloon launch raises political questions

During the opening celebrations of the neighbourhood campsite in Geldrop’s Coevering district, Councillor Stravers helped to launch balloons. This seems harmless enough, but has led to questions from the local SAMEN group. In Geldrop-Mierlo, it is illegal to launch balloons without special permission.

The eighbourhood campsite opened on 5 and 6 July, attracting many visitors and offering music and joyful activities. The event was organised by and for local residents.

However, Vienna Geers-Roos of the local SAMEN group was critical of the event. Photos of the opening show councillor Frans Stravers launching balloons. This was striking, according to Geers-Roos. In fact, the General Local Byelaw (APV) states that launching balloons is prohibited. An exemption must be granted for it to be allowed. The opposition party is therefore now seeking clarification from the village council regarding whether an exemption was granted.

Exemplary behaviour?

As well as asking whether it was permitted, the party is also questioning the administrator’s behaviour. Even if permission was granted, the party believes it is unusual for an alderperson to actively participate in an activity that is usually prohibited. The councillor believes this could cause confusion for residents.

Geers-Roos also wants to know what gas was in the balloons, whether any action was taken, and who is to be held responsible in such a situation: the organiser or the person who launched the balloons. The municipal executive has yet to respond.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan