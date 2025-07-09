Prison and street ban for drugs dealer

Public prosecution service is demanding a nine-year prison sentence for a 44-year-old man from Eindhoven who was arrested last year for long-term, large-scale drug trafficking. He is also suspected of money laundering.

This is according to Openbaar Ministerie (public prosecution service). The man was arrested last August during an anti-criminal operation on Kruisstraat in Woensel district. He was caught red-handed selling drugs in a restaurant.

While a large sum of money was being paid under the table, jerrycans containing 95 kilos of amphetamine oil were being placed in the back of the buyer’s van at the back of the premises, according to CCTV footage.

Coordination

During the investigation into the suspect, chats revealed that the man played a coordinating role. He arranged for locations, delivery, and payment. The phone also revealed the man’s ambitions. Conversations discussed various types of drugs, corrupt contacts, suspected smuggling routes, and even the possibility of smuggling drugs via airplane.

The man is also suspected of money laundering. A large sum of cash was found in his underwear during the arrest. In another investigation involving the suspect, €120,000 in cash was found in the garden below his home. In addition, €10,000 was also found in a vacuum cleaner bag.

Restraining Order

In addition to the nine-year prison sentence Openbaar Ministerie (OM) is demanding for the offenses, OM is seeking a restraining order for five years after the prison sentence. The suspect will then be prohibited from appearing on Kruisstraat and the surrounding area.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob