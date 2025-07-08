Fraudsters peddle tickets to sold out ASML marathon

Bib numbers

The organisers emphasise that bibs are linked to specific individuals. “These cannot simply be transferred to someone else, unless it’s done officially, through us”, says Middelhoek. “So make sure that the ticket is actually registered to your own name”.

When doubt arises, Middelhoek recommends asking for confirmation of the seller’s personal account. “Ask them to send a screenshot. When the profile looks fake, you can always check with us first”.

List

When the organisers discover fraudsters on social media these are blocked. “We regret not being able to do anything about fraudsters on Marktplaats. We recommend users to report suspicious accounts as fraudulent on Marktplaats itself”.