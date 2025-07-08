Fraudsters peddle tickets to sold out ASML marathon

Fraudsters are offering tickets on ‘Marktplaats’ for the ASML Marathon, although the event is sold out. The organisers of the running event, which is to take place on 11 en 12 October, tell participants to be extra vigilant when accepting someone else’s bib number.
“Don’t fall for it! Just conned buying 2 tickets”, a Marktplaats user writes on Sunday. He is trying to obtain a bib for the half marathon. These are offered for sale for over a hundred euros, whereas a ticket bought through the official channels costs 55 euros.
Bib numbers
The organisers emphasise that bibs are linked to specific individuals. “These cannot simply be transferred to someone else, unless it’s done officially, through us”, says Middelhoek. “So make sure that the ticket is actually registered to your own name”.
When doubt arises, Middelhoek recommends asking for confirmation of the seller’s personal account. “Ask them to send a screenshot. When the profile looks fake, you can always check with us first”.
List
When the organisers discover fraudsters on social media these are blocked. “We regret not being able to do anything about fraudsters on Marktplaats. We recommend users to report suspicious accounts as fraudulent on Marktplaats itself”.
Runners looking for a ticket can have their names added to a list on the ASML Marathon website to express their interest. This will show newly available tickets, but having one’s name on the list does not guarantee participation.
Source: Studio040
Translated by Greta