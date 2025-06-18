Water safari contributes to children’s awareness of water quality

Pupils from group 6 of elementary school De Meent from Waalre were on a water safari in their own village on Tuesday. On Lisseven they were taught about the importance of water quality. Then they were allowed to catch water creatures of all shapes and sizes.

Water spiders, water scorpions, backswimmers and skate riders. The students catch creatures in Lisseven (fen) they have never heard of. “I didn’t know these”, Jim, as he looks at his catch, says. “It’s really fun to catch them right after the explanation and see them so close up”.

Natuur & Milieu (nature & environment) campaign manager Ingeborg Biesterbos: “We think it is important to introduce children to the concept of water quality at an early age, because we are very concerned about the quality of surface water in the Netherlands. A very large part of the surface water in the Netherlands is polluted. When you are at such a beautiful little pond like this one you may not see it immediately, but it is important to teach children the importance of biodiversity in water, because the role of animals and water is indispensable”.

Water conservation

“We also teach the children things they can do at home to help improve water quality in the Netherlands”, nature guest teacher Romy Muste says. “It’s very simple in saving water and collecting water, especially in your garden. For example, if you make sure you have as much greenery in your garden as possible, you cool down your garden and also create hiding places for animals and water can sink into the soil.”

More simple ways to save water stuck with the students. Cis: “For example, you can remember to turn off the tap while brushing your teeth. Or if you have some water left in your glass, store it in the refrigerator”.

“I’ve got one! I got one!” a girl, who caught a huge frog in her net, says. After admiring the creature with classmates, it turns out that the children did learn something from the day. “Today we learned that the water has to be clean. If it is not clean then the little animals cannot live”, a girl named Lenne, says. “We have to be careful with them. The frog has to go right back into the water”. They put their money where their mouth is and let the green animal escape. With that, the afternoon is a success for everyone: for the frog, the children, but above all, for Natuur & Milieu.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob