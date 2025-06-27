Top official warns Eindhoven politicians of serious financial and organisational challenges

Eindhoven’s city council is heading into turbulent times, according to Aline Zwierstra, director of the Municipality of Eindhoven. In a letter to the council, she outlines the pressing issues facing the city administration as next year’s municipal elections approach.

Zwierstra paints a worrying picture of the current state of the civil service, noting that despite a wave of new hires in recent years, the organisation is still under strain. “It squeaks and creaks,” she writes, emphasising that the workload continues to outpace capacity. “We still need more people—and expertise in new areas.”

However, financial constraints are now making further recruitment difficult. Even if funds were available, she adds, finding qualified personnel in today’s tight labour market would remain a significant challenge.

Concerns Over Financial ‘Ravine Year’

Eindhoven’s financial outlook is troubling, warns municipal secretary Aline Zwierstra. In her letter to the city council, she highlights growing concerns over the so-called “ravine year” in 2026—a term used to describe an anticipated sharp drop in available municipal funding.

Zwierstra points out that while the national government has temporarily filled structural deficits with one-off funds, this is not a sustainable solution. Additionally, a potentially favourable redistribution of the municipal fund has been put on hold by the central government, adding further uncertainty to the city’s financial planning.

Call for Stability

In light of these pressures, Zwierstra stresses the importance of a stable and focused new city government. The current administration has laid important groundwork to support Eindhoven’s growth—especially with redevelopment plans in Eindhoven North-West and Stadshart Woensel, as well as advances in mobility, climate, and social policy.

“The next period calls for a steady course,” she writes. “Sharp choices and clear priorities are essential to preserve and expand our influence. The plans already in place come with significant—often financial—commitments.”

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven news: Chaitali Sengupta.