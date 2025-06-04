Thousands of people with disabilities enjoy Concerti Fetti

Dancing, singing and fun, during the 24th edition of Concerti Fetti. It is an event especially for people with a disability. With around 5000 visitors, the evening in Indoor Sportcentrum in Eindhoven was a great success.

“We have to see how we can top this next year”, Meranda de Laat of Stichting Gehandicapten Concert Eindhoven (handicapped concert foundation eindhoven) says. The party is for people with a physical or mental disability. The party on Wednesday night was full of entertainment and performances by Danny Froger, André Hazes, Ferry de Lits and many more. “We are still enjoying it”, Meranda says.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob