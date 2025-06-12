The Decline of Philips: ‘Operation Centurion Never Ends’

Incidentally, Amsterdam was not the intended destination of the Philips board. Then-president Cor Boonstra actually had the ambition to move to London, sources close to the company told Studio040. Because the board of directors wanted to prevent the company from disappearing from the Netherlands, Amsterdam became the compromise.

“Boonstra was partly understandable. He succeeded Jan Timmer, new leadership with more marketing experience was needed. And most people at the top thought that Boonstra should succeed Timmer, including me. He travelled around to get to know all the big clients, that was a good sign. We all thought highly of him,” says Jan Post, who as CEO experienced Boonstra’s appointment and the move to Amsterdam up close.

De Volkskrant wrote at the time: “Philips did point out in general terms the advantages of the proximity of Schiphol, and the knowledge in the capital about finance and advertising. Boonstra attaches great value to the judgment of the financial markets and is known as a marketing man.”

“The decisive reason for moving, however, is that Amsterdam is also mentally far removed from Eindhoven, where Philips management is stubbornly resisting reorganisations. Employees at the head office confirm that Boonstra expects to gain more control over the company from Amsterdam.”

Bunnies

Post confirms that “Boonstra never felt comfortable in Brabant, made few friends here. He started at Vredeoord with the board of directors. You could see the rabbits hopping in the grass there, many of us liked that setting but Boonstra got spots on his neck, he thought it was provincial.”

“That the move to Amsterdam was necessary is an interesting discussion. I studied there, lived there and was chairman of the Chamber of Commerce there. But instead of going to the Zuidas, he went to sit in Amsterdam-Oost in the Rembrandtoren. The magic of the international city, you didn’t find that there.”

Remote

Moreover, Philips made a move that other multinationals did not make. “All the big American companies, none of them were in Washington, New York or Atlanta. They were in the more remote areas. We settled in Amsterdam, we called the Rembrandt Tower Strijp-33 because half of the staff went back and forth from Brabant by train every day.”

Rens van Leeuwen believes that there was little understanding for the move from the company’s employees. “From a marketing perspective it may have been good; Arabs, Chinese people may have known Amsterdam but not Eindhoven.”

And the management, which used to be so present on the work floor, created a barrier between themselves and the rest of the staff. “The head was separated from the hands,” says Patrick Meerts, union leader of the FNV. “Where the management in Eindhoven used to be close to the work floor, which was also decisive for the corporate culture, the distance was now created very consciously. Shareholders finally got the desired grip on the company, which was still mainly focused on making short-term profits.”

Sell ​​Crown Jewels

One of the ways to achieve this short-term profit was to sell off business units. NXP, ASML, TSMC and even the lighting division, now called Signify, were sold off one by one. What is particularly striking is that the first three, and especially ASML and TSMC, occupy important positions in the global trade of computer chips. TSMC is the largest manufacturer of computer chips worldwide and ASML also has an important position with its chip machines. NXP designs and produces chips for the automotive market itself.

“But also FEI, which made electron microscopes, MEC (Matsushita) which was set up with the help of Philips and DAP, the household appliances division that continued as Versuni, are companies that have all continued to do well,” says Van Leeuwen.

“TSMC was set up by Philips in 1987, that company now has a turnover of 88 billion dollars – that is Philips knowledge. The world revolves around TSMC, why couldn’t Philips management do that? Then they also sold all the shares they had in it in 2007. The semiconductor division was also sold in 2007 for 4 billion euros and ten years later was worth 40 billion euros under the name NXP. That is unbelievable. Those hedge funds (the shareholders, ed.) earned 36 billion euros and Philips nothing,” says Rens van Leeuwen.

Where those knowledge-intensive business units were sold to the market, Philips came up with Senseo at the beginning of the new millennium. “Boonstra (president during the move, ed.) didn’t do much good. He forced Senseo onto the market, what kind of product is that,” says Van Leeuwen – slightly indignant. “But that also became Versuni, only the name Philips is still on the product.”

Past success

The sale of the TSMC shares and the sale of NXP did bring short-term profit. “Boonstra started selling off business units. That is making money with the success of the past,” says Van Leeuwen. “For example, the semiconductor division (now NXP, ed.) was sold under pressure from shareholders. Jan Timmer also said in an interview with MT/Sprout that the restructuring was done under pressure from shareholders.