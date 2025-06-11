Son and Breugel financial deficit smaller than expected

Municipality of Son and Breugel left a deficit of €180,000 over the past year. This is still a considerable amount, but much less than the eight tons initially expected.

“We have faced some setbacks and some windfall”, Alderman Jan Boersma (Finance) said. “As result, we have had to draw less on our reserves”.

Boersma, together with colleague Steven Grevink (Social Affairs), gave an explanation of the 2024 financial statements and plans for the coming years. Here it became clear that the budget for 2026 and 2027 is not balanced. This is partly due to severe cuts expected from The Hague. Many municipalities are affected by this and have been concerned for some time.

Leaning back is therefore not an option. Boersma: “It is necessary that, because of the financial situation, together with the City Council, we continue to look critically at the priorities. However, given the measures that have already been taken in the past period to improve our financial position, we are confident that we can continue to work on a healthy future of Son and Breugel”.

Stable

The deficit of €180,000 has arisen partly because additional money is needed for care and welfare, such as youth care. The entire region suffers from this, Grevink, who had briefly considered resurrecting his notes from a year ago, said. “The costs for WMO (Wet Maatschappelijke Ondersteuning, social support act) are fairly stable and those of youth care are still growing very strongly. Because demand is increasing and rates are rising. Hence we are investing an additional €250,000 in the social domain”.

Policy-poor

Son and Breugel is taking it easy when it comes to new developments, according to Boersma. ‘Policy-poor’ he calls this. “After all, we don’t know what to expect from The Hague. The letter with the forecasts from The Hague is currently being reviewed”. Mayor and Aldermen have presented the plans for the coming years, summarised in the framework memorandum, to the City Council. The framework memorandum, along with the financial statements, will be discussed at the end of this month.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob