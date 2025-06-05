Robbery at massage parlour on Leenderweg

A massage parlour was robbed on Leenderweg in Eindhoven on Wednesday evening. No one was injured, the police said. The perpetrator did steal something.

It is not clear what exactly happened. The perpetrator allegedly used an object that looked like a firearm during the robbery, according to a 112 correspondent. The police cannot yet say how many customers were inside at the time of the robbery.

Fire

The massage parlour on Leenderweg also attracted attention in 2018, when fires broke out twice in a short period of time.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez