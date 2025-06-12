Rik Thijs and Rosa van den Nieuenhof lead the list for PvDA- GroenLinks faction

Groenlinks-Pvda has nominated Alderman Rik Thijs as list leader for the municipal elections in Eindhoven. Councillor Rosa van den Nieuwenhof, a candidate for second place on the list, accompanies him.

It is the first time the parties have participated together in the municipal elections in Eindhoven. “We consciously choose cooperation. There are already enough divides and fragmentations,” says Thijs.

Political arena

Like Van den Nieuwenhof, Thijs is no stranger to the city’s political arena. For example, he was the parliamentary group chairman of GroenLinks for many years. Today, as an alderman, he is responsible for climate, energy, land, and greening.

Van den Nieuwenhof is a councillor on behalf of the PvdA. She is also the party’s deputy group leader. In addition, Eindhoven carnival lovers can know her as Mina d’n Urste, the first city princess of Lampegat.

Challenges

The pair already have in mind what they want to tackle in the city. Thijs: “Think of the shortage of affordable housing, dirty air due to fossil pollution and money worries among our residents. That is while housekeepers, big polluters, and shareholders are getting richer. We want to restore balance in a growing city. We are working hard for that.”

Thijs and Van den Nieuwenhof still need the approval of the GroenLinks-PvdA members. They can cast their vote between 12 and 19 June. A day later, the results are announced. The remaining places on the electoral list will be filled in the fall. The municipal elections will be next year on March 18. For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj Source: Studio040