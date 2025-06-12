Rare ‘strawberry moon’ also clearly visible in Eindhoven

It is an unusual natural phenomenon. On Wednesday evening the moon had a striking orange-red colour. The ‘strawberry moon’ was also clearly visible in Eindhoven.

The colour of the moon is due to its low position this year. The full moon also looked extra large because of it. Due to its low position in the sky, more light is refracted and the red colour is more noticeable.

Rare

That the natural phenomenon does not occur often is evident from the fact how long enthusiasts have to wait until it happens again. The expectation is that the moon will not be this low again until the year 2043, reports the science editors of Nu.nl.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez