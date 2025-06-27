PSV presents third jersey with classic logo

PSV presented its third jersey for the 2025/2026 season on Friday morning. The shirt features the old PSV logo that the club used from 1917 to 1933.

The third jersey is predominantly white, and also features a grey stripes pattern, ‘inspired by the iconic pillars of the Philips Stadium’, PSV announced. In addition, dark green and beige details can be seen on the shirt.

It can be seen on social media that the shirt is mostly received positively. Earlier, the new away shirt, worn for the first time in last season’s championship match, was received with great enthusiasm.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta