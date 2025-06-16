Pride held in Eindhoven for the second time

Rainbow Revolution was the theme of the second Pride parade that was held in Eindhoven on Saturday. A colourful procession with all the colours of the rainbow went through the city centre of Eindhoven. About 18,000 participants took part in the parade.

Eindhoven Pride is a celebration of the acceptance of the LGBTI community in the city. The celebration kicked off on Saturday with the Pride Parade through the city centre.

Head held high

This time 42 groups participated, including companies, healthcare institutions, cultural institutions and political parties. Among others, the Catharina Hospital, Fontys University of Applied Sciences, the Municipality of Eindhoven and companies such as ASML and Philips were present.

The theme Rainbow Revolution stands for ‘a powerful celebration of resilience, visibility and pride’. Benjamin Ector, chairman of Eindhoven Pride, says: “Rainbow Revolution is about daring to be visible – together, with our heads held high. It is not a protest out of anger, but a movement out of love.”

Events

After the kick-off of Eindhoven Pride, events are organised at various locations in Eindhoven during the week, such as exhibitions, sports and parties. Saturday also saw the Pride Vibes festival at Stadhuisplein.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas