Possibility of solar and wind farms at previously rejected locations

The 21 municipalities that work together in the Eindhoven Metropolitan Region are lagging far behind on plans to generate energy in a more environmentally friendly way. The municipalities have to make tough choices and that is why locations that were previously rejected for solar or wind parks are being re-examined.
The backlog is mainly due to two developments that are beyond the control of the municipalities. For example, many possible locations for wind turbines are ruled out because they are near Defence air bases (Eindhoven and Volkel). Another reason is a guideline from the province, which makes it difficult to build solar parks on agricultural land, says Rik Thijs, chairman of the portfolio holders’ consultation of the Eindhoven Metropolitan Region.
Small scale
Thijs says that the municipalities have set themselves the goal of generating around 2 terawatts of sustainable energy by 2030. The municipalities will now probably reach around 1.2 terawatts, but there is still room for manoeuvre in what can still be achieved.
Due to the air bases and regulations on solar parks, it is difficult for municipalities to find places where energy can be generated on a large scale. However, the municipalities are still working on smaller-scale projects, such as encouraging solar panels on roofs. The municipalities also think about how energy can be saved.
Support base
In the run-up to the current plans for the energy transition, several locations were rejected due to, for example, a lack of support in the area or because the plans were not well put together from a business perspective. “We need to take a good look at what was previously crossed off and see what is still possible,” says Thijs.
After the municipal elections in March 2026, a new energy strategy will be developed. It will then become clear which locations will be re-examined and where large wind farms or solar parks may be built after all.
Source: Studio040
For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez