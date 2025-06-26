Possibility of solar and wind farms at previously rejected locations

The backlog is mainly due to two developments that are beyond the control of the municipalities. For example, many possible locations for wind turbines are ruled out because they are near Defence air bases (Eindhoven and Volkel). Another reason is a guideline from the province, which makes it difficult to build solar parks on agricultural land, says Rik Thijs, chairman of the portfolio holders’ consultation of the Eindhoven Metropolitan Region.

Small scale

Thijs says that the municipalities have set themselves the goal of generating around 2 terawatts of sustainable energy by 2030. The municipalities will now probably reach around 1.2 terawatts, but there is still room for manoeuvre in what can still be achieved.

Due to the air bases and regulations on solar parks, it is difficult for municipalities to find places where energy can be generated on a large scale. However, the municipalities are still working on smaller-scale projects, such as encouraging solar panels on roofs. The municipalities also think about how energy can be saved.

Support base

In the run-up to the current plans for the energy transition, several locations were rejected due to, for example, a lack of support in the area or because the plans were not well put together from a business perspective. “We need to take a good look at what was previously crossed off and see what is still possible,” says Thijs.