Poppy field in Urkhovense Zeggen draws amateur photographers

In the Eindhoven nature reserve Urkhovense Zeggen, the poppies are in bloom.

The floral splendour between Nuenen and Geldrop produces beautiful images. Many passers-by therefore stop to capture the explosion of colour with their mobile phones.

Poppies like nutrient-poor soil and thrive when it has been relatively cold at night. Seeds can survive in the ground for decades. If conditions are right, they can germinate all at once. This creates a field of poppies.

Van Gogh

Vincent van Gogh also loved poppies and captured them in several paintings. By the way, those canvases were not made near Urkhovense Zeggen, but in Paris.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.