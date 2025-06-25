Parking problems just outside paid parking zone

Within Eindhoven’s ring road, paid parking will apply everywhere starting in July. In many neighbourhoods and districts, you already have to pay to park your car inside ring road. This is already leading to parking problems in streets just outside.

It would take effect in phases, paid parking within ring road. On 1 July, it should be in effect everywhere. On Eindhoven’s Busonilaan and Botstraat, they are already noticing its effects.

Busy

“Twice a week I volunteer in the evening on the other side of town. When I return, there is nowhere left to park”, resident Neel Dekkers van der Plas says. She herself lives in the street and posted a video on Facebook of the crowds this past weekend. On weekends and evenings, the crowds are the worst, she says. But even now she doesn’t recognise many cars, as does a resident two houses away. “That car has been here for two days and we don’t know it, we don’t know that van either. Both of those have been here for two days as well”, she says.

One street over, too, they notice the increase in parked cars. “Cars are also parked here for a long time”, a local resident says. “Some I think just park their car here to take the bus to the airport”, the man thinks.

Paid

Earlier, the municipality let it be known that if people outside the ring road experience nuisance from cars now parked en masse in their streets, they can start a process to implement paid parking in their streets as well. Residents on these streets are already working on that. “I hope it happens here, I do think that is the solution”, one local resident says. Another resident, however, is less enthusiastic. “It could be, but then all visitors who come to my place would also have to pay to park”, she believes. “And you only shift the problem with that, too, they will park elsewhere”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob