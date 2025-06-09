No trains tomorrow

The NS train staff will go on strike again on Tuesday. There will then be no trains in the whole country.

Last week, the unions announced they would strike in the country’s west. ‘Almost all trains run through this area, ‘ NS reports. ‘This allows us to offer a reliable timetable. The strike area has become too large.’

Collective bargaining agreement

The strikes are the result of stalled collective bargaining talks. The unions are not happy with the wage increase offered and want better working conditions.

The FNV considers the offered wage increase of about 2.5 percent annually too low given inflation. In 2022, NS employees received more than 9 percent, and in the previous collective agreement, which expired on March 1, the unions and NS agreed on an average wage increase of 6.6 per cent.

Last Friday, almost all train traffic in the country was also at a standstill due to a strike by train staff. It started at four o’clock in the morning and lasted until four o’clock on Saturday morning.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj