Niek Rennenberg new faction leader Ouderen Appèl

Ouderen Appèl Eindhoven is set to have a new lead candidate for next year’s municipal elections, but the political role remains within the family. Niek Rennenberg will succeed his brother Dré, who was the face of the Eindhoven party for over 35 years.

In September of last year, Dré Rennenberg announced he would step down as the faction leader of Ouderen Appèl. Due to physical discomfort, the now 87-year-old Eindhoven resident is also ending his political career. He was the oldest council member in the Netherlands last year.

Dré Rennenberg asked Niek to take over the reins, the seniors’ party has stated. A decision that, according to Ouderen Appèl, has unanimous support. This was made clear during a party congress.

Driving force

His opponent, Gerero Van der Heijden, decided to withdraw. The party chair is pleased with the new political leader. “With Niek Rennenberg as the lead candidate, we will head towards the 2026 elections with conviction and energy. He is deeply rooted in the Eindhoven community and has been a driving force within our party for years,” said Gautam Nandoe.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh