New design for Edisonstraat, plan conceived by the community

Edisonstraat in Woensel-West will feature more greenery and large terraces. The underground bins will also be relocated. These are some ideas from a street plan devised by local residents and business owners. The council has approved the plan.

Edisonstraat’s redevelopment is part of a major refurbishment of Woensel-West, which the housing association Trudo has been working on in recent years. The street will be renewed between Celsius Square and Stephenson Street.

A plan was already made for the street a few years ago, but the community has changed over the years. Various residents and business owners had questions and concerns regarding the old plan. Therefore, the council allowed them to come up with new ideas. “It is important that residents and business owners see the redevelopment as an improvement,” said Alderman for Housing Mieke Verhees.

New Plan

The residents and entrepreneurs have begun working on a new plan. However, the plan had to comply with several agreements, such as preserving trees, parking spaces, and ensuring a safe street layout.

The road will remain configured as it currently is. In addition, more greenery will be added around the parking spaces, large terraces will be created, and the underground bins will be relocated. This plan is now being developed into a design, which is expected to be completed after the summer.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh