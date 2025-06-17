Muziek aan De Gender – International music, dance and cuisine

‘Music aan De Gender’ at ‘De Plaatse’ in Veldhoven Dorp, organised by the Veldhovens Muziek Korps, has become an annual tradition. This Sunday, 22 June, a “Special Edition” will feature international music, dances, cuisine, and ensembles from Veldhovens Muziek korps. More importantly, this is a free event.

The outdoor gala has two podiums. Various music and dance forms will be presented on both podiums from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The orchestras and ensembles of Veldhovens Muziek Korps perform on one podium, while the other podium is exclusively for international performances. The international performances are Indian classical & folk dances, Argentinian tango, Brazilian songs, Turkmenistan fashion show, Ukrainian folk dances, Egyptian belly dance, Greek and African dance performances.

International Programme schedule

11:35 – A) Latino dance performance by Nayin Jiménez

B) South Indian Folk dance by Eyal Divas .

12:30 – A) Indian classical performance by Shankara Dance Academy

B) Brazilian singing performance by Marcia Cardosa

14:20 – A) Greek dance by Trechantiri dance group

B) Argentinian Tango by Sinem & Erdi

15:20 – A) Ukrainian dance by Barvinok

B) Dance from Ghana by Cynthia Gabla

17:30 – A) Turkmenistan fashion show by Mengli Secrets

B) Egyptian Belly dance by Joy Dance Lab .

Food stalls present cuisine from Turkey, Italy, India, Pakistan and Romania. The children can go crazy on the bouncy castles, and adults too! Of course, the organisers have ensured that drinks are available. You can also try your luck at the lottery. For those who don’t want to call it a day at 20:00 hrs, the after-party will continue at Café Cobbus, where ASML bands will rock. It will be a day for both the fresh and experienced in age, yes, we mean for kids and adults alike.

In Veldhoven, we can welcome many new people who often come from diverse countries and cultures. We believe music can and should be an important connecting factor between “existing and new Veldhoven residents”. That is why we want to offer a stage to the beautiful diversity of cultures that Veldhoven has to offer,” the organisers of Veldhovens Muziek Korps.

Muziek aan De Gender – FREE ENTRANCE

Date: 22 June

Time: 11 to 20:00 hrs, followed by an afterparty at Café Cobbus.

Place: Kiosk De Plaatse, Veldhoven Dorp