Mural for 80 years of freedom: ‘The pen is mightier than the sword’

‘The pen is mightier than the sword’ is the translation of the new mural on the TIO building opposite Eindhoven city hall. Encounters between pupils from Floralaan primary school and veterans inspired the design. On Friday, the artwork will be unveiled.

The end of last year marked the 80th anniversary of Eindhoven’s liberation. Together with the Veterans Foundation Brabant-Zuidoost (SVBZO), the Centre for the Arts is organising the Freedom Stories project. With this project, stories of war veterans and refugees are told and translated into art. Throughout the year, activities are organised around the liberation, shedding light on the concept of freedom from different angles. A song was written about freedom in the past, and now there will be a mural.

Inspiration

Artist Niels Bakkerus visited Floralaan Primary School with three veterans. During the visit, the veterans shared their personal stories with the pupils, and the children asked questions and made drawings.

Expression

The day led to the theme for the mural. A Lebanon veteran had a picture of a group of happy children with him. They were not so much happy because they had just been liberated, but because of the pens and pencils they had received from the military. I immediately liked that symbolism; it was a perfect subject for the mural. The pen is mightier than the sword. A well-known ancient but at the same time timeless and still topical expression,’ Bakkerus said.

The artist was also inspired by one of the class drawings, a poppy drawing, which has also been incorporated into the artwork. The mural is a field of poppies with the message above it.

