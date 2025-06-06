Mayor Dijsselbloem warns of antisemitism in city

Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem has raised the alarm over rising antisemitism in Eindhoven. He spoke out during a committee meeting on Tuesday evening, stating that Jewish residents in the city are being harassed and abused due to “unrest elsewhere in the world”.

By this, Dijsselbloem was referring to the ongoing war in Gaza. The city council had previously spoken out against human rights violations and war crimes in the Palestinian territories. Recent developments have now compelled the mayor to publicly condemn the surge in antisemitic incidents.

Jewish children targeted

“Jewish children have been verbally abused at school, antisemitic chants shouted at football matches, threatening letters sent to members of the Jewish community, appalling slogans posted on stickers at the Jewish cemetery, and the rabbi has been spat at,” Dijsselbloem said, listing several disturbing incidents.

The heritage plaque of the old synagogue on Kerkstraat was also vandalised last week. “The council has reported the matter. We, along with the police and the public prosecution service, will be treating this as a priority.”

Skullcaps

The impact on the Jewish community is significant, according to the mayor. “People no longer dare to walk the streets wearing skullcaps.” This prompted Dijsselbloem to issue a strong message: “We cannot allow this radicalisation to take root in our city. Not against our Jewish community. Not against any community in our city.”

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta