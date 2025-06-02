Mandatory gender test excludes Olympic champion from Box cup

Olympic boxing champion Imane Khelif cannot participate in the Eindhoven Box Cup next week. That’s because the International Boxing Federation IBF is introducing a mandatory sex test for all matches. Khelif, one of the big audience pullers, has not yet done such a gender test and is therefore not welcome.

World Boxing mentions the Olympic champion in their statement: “Imane Khelif may not participate in the female category in Eindhoven and any other event until she undergoes a gender test per the rules and testing procedures of World Boxing.”

Imane Khelif was one of the big crowd pullers of the Eindhoven Box Cup. On the tournament’s Instagram page, fans from all over the world looked forward to her participation. At the same time, there was also a lot of criticism of her registration. Some people think that Khelif is not allowed to participate in the women’s tournament because she is not a woman.

Controversial

Algerian Imane Khelif won gold in the 66-kilo class at the Olympic Games last year. Her victory was controversial because her opponent, Angela Carina, gave up in tears after 46 seconds. After the first blow, the Italian was already in a lot of pain and claimed it was an ‘honest fight’. That statement did not come out of the blue. Khelif had been under fire for some time.

Criteria

She won silver at the 2022 World Cup, but was disqualified a year later. That happened just before she was going to box in the World Cup final because, according to tests from the IBA, she did not meet the criteria that female boxers must meet.

What criteria are not clear? The International Boxing Association (IBA), the counterpart of World Boxing, then completely excluded her from IBA competitions.

However, Khelif was ‘just’ allowed to participate in the Olympic Games because the IOC organises them and not by both international boxing federations. At the Olympic tournament, she then won the gold medal. Sex test All boxers 18 or older must now have a PCR test taken at World Boxing to determine their gender. A smear from the nose, via saliva or blood, can determine whether the male Y chromosome occurs in the body. Such a test is not new because it has already been introduced in the athletics world. Level Box Cup Eindhoven says it will accept Khelif’s exclusion from notification. “The umbrella organisation will decide that; we have little to say about that,” says a tournament spokesman. “Khelif is, of course, a world champion, but with Muydinkhujaev and Khalokov, we also have two boxers from Uzbekistan who won gold at the Olympic Games. In addition, we have about a hundred boxers of absolutely top-level who make their appearance. The level of the tournament is therefore not deteriorating,” the spokesman said. Box Cup Eindhoven will be held from June 5 to June 10 at Van der Valk Hotel Eindhoven. Source: Studio040.nl For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj