Magnet fisherman Kevin finds grenade from World War II

A special catch for magnet fisherman Kevin on Wednesday evening. While fishing at the Kanaaldijk-Zuid in Eindhoven, he most likely came across an explosive from the Second World War. Experts were called in to remove the grenade.

It is probably a projectile that was fired by a tank during the war. The so-called ‘armour piercing grenade’ had not yet gone off, a 112 correspondent reports to Studio040.

Experts Kevin called the emergency services immediately after his capture and immersed the projectile in a bucket of water. The police arrived shortly afterwards and an expert examined the grenade. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service then took the explosive away. Earlier, Kevin retrieved bullets and a pistol from the water at the same location.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez