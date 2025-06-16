Large turnout at Discovery Route despite warm weather

Despite the high temperatures, there was a nice turnout at the Discovery Route. The Brainport Innovations Campus (BIC), DAF and Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) all received many visitors. The activity offered a range of scientific and technological experiences for children and their families.

Visitors at DAF had the chance to see innovations and learn more about the impact of technology in vehicles. Staff explained the technologies behind the models, which generated much discussion and interest among visitors.

TU/e also contributed to the educational route with interactive workshops for children. These sessions focused on stimulating curiosity and exploring scientific concepts.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan