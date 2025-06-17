“When you think of beer, you think of a man with a long beard and a moustache.” According to student Julie van Dooren (21), that had to change. That is why she is launching a new Eindhoven women’s beer, with a striking name and glitter.

Julie delivers her beers on her pink scooter, with pink ribbons and decorations. “I even made business cards with a panther print.”

She thought it was time to shake up the beer world with a new experience. “The starting point was that I wanted to make a women’s beer because I noticed that there is still a stigma surrounding women who drink beer.”

“Everything is aimed at women.” Julie van Dooren

To do this, she looked for a brewery that could make a sweet beer, combined with an essential ingredient: glitter. “Not everyone is prepared to make a beer with glitter in it, but we succeeded.”

In Eindhoven, she found a brewery willing to make her beer. She was lucky because the brewery was initially worried about the rest of the brews.

“If you brew glitter in your beer, it shouldn’t stick to the kettle. Then all the beers will have a bit of glitter.” Fortunately, that wasn’t the case, and the brewing of the ‘Zatisfyer’ could begin.

Satisfyer

‘Zatisfyer’, is a striking name, but according to Julie, that was also the intention. “I want to push the boundaries a bit. The name ‘Zatisfyer’ is a nod to the well-known sex toy the ‘satisfyer’, and ‘zat’, of course, refers to being drunk.”

Although the drink is aimed at women, according to Julie, the beer is even popular with some men. “These are mainly men who like IPA, a somewhat sweeter type of beer.” If you like dark beer, then according to her, it is better to stay away from the sweet glitter sensation.

Julie previously won a prize for her special brewing recipe at the Food Experience, a national trade fair for innovation in the food industry.

Source: Studio040

Translate:Ayşenur Kuran