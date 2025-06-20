Jazz guitarists flock to Gerwen to learn from Sinti Masters

They come from across the globe…Australia, the United States, Sweden, Italy, to the village of Gerwen in Brabant, where the Sinti Jazz Guitar Camp is once again in full swing. Here, world-renowned guitarists like Paul Schäfer, Mozes Rosenberg, Romino Grünholz, and Christiaan van Hemert pass on the secrets of gypsy jazz.

“For us, there are only a few places like this to learn Sinti music,” says Patrick Quinn, who travelled from the U.S. “There’s one in Los Angeles, but I’d rather be here. The real jamming happens here, and these guys have so much experience.”

Throughout the week, participants camp in Gerwen, immersing themselves in workshops and masterclasses. “It’s all about playing together,” one of them says, capturing the spirit that draws musicians back year after year

From the Trailer Park to the World Stage

Many acclaimed jazz guitarists hail from Nuenen and Gerwen, including members of the renowned Rosenberg family. Among them stands Paul Schäfer, considered one of the great masters of gypsy jazz. An international performer and revered talent, Schäfer also leads and organises the Sinti Jazz Guitar Camp.

Throughout the week, Schäfer teaches players of all levels—beginners to advanced—through sessions filled with music, laughter and spontaneous jamming. “I grew up here with my family at the trailer park,” he says. “All five of my brothers and five sisters played guitar. I was just six when I first picked one up. But these people are already 35 or 45 when they start, and you can see how hungry they are to play this music. That’s wonderful.”

For Schäfer, it’s all about playing together. “They learn from each other, and together we pass on this music, not just in the Netherlands, but around the world. That makes me proud.”

Authentic

The dozens of trainees are also glad they came. “I want to experience how to play this music live and I want to hear live how the great guitarists play it. Using online videos will get you a long way, but here you learn more,” says Paolo Dellino from Italy. “This music grabbed me when I heard a song by Django Reinhardt over a decade ago. After that, I haven’t stopped listening and playing. It is magic. The music is authentic, very pure.”

“Here are some of the best players in the world, within the genre. It’s special music, with a lot of improvisation. It’s hard to play, but you do it with passion,” adds Björn Cardenas from Sweden. “Here you really taste the atmosphere, which suits gypsy jazz,” Quinn stresses. ‘Improvisation is so beautiful about this music. It’s nice to do this with a small group together.”

Audience

The Sinti Jazz Guitar Camp continues until Saturday. Then there will also be a big open-air concert. Schäfer, Rosenberg, Grünholz and Van Hemert and the students will then play for an audience. At the scout building of ‘t Huysven in Gerwen.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta