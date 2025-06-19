High-tech region Eindhoven is growing fastest again

Of all the regions in the country, the regions of Eindhoven and Amsterdam will grow the fastest economically this year. Both regions will achieve approximately three percent growth. This is predicted by Rabobank based on its own research.

According to the bank, the plus in the Brainport region is due to the good performance of the many technology companies. However, the bank is keeping a close eye on the expectations for the whole of 2025. “The region is extra sensitive to international trade developments and geopolitical tensions, due to the considerable export to the United States. If trade conflicts escalate, this could put pressure on growth in the Brainport region,” responds house economist Florine Zendijk.

Outliers

In recent years, Rabobank has also indicated the regions of Amsterdam and Eindhoven as the fastest climbers when zooming in on the economy. In addition to Eindhoven, the Amsterdam region is once again an outlier. According to Zeedijk, this is partly due to the many knowledge institutions, good business services and the highly educated workforce.

Sectors

There are major regional differences, Rabobank emphasises. Sectors that are doing well throughout the country include ICT, business services and law. But the construction sector and healthcare are also benefiting. Industry and trade are the most sensitive to changes, such as political tensions in the world and import duties from the United States.

Thousands of technology companies are located in Eindhoven and the twenty other municipalities in the Brainport region. These include innovative manufacturing companies, ASML and the many suppliers of the Veldhoven chip machine manufacturer.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez