Geldrop-Mierlo Council wishes to continue with Mayor Jos van Bree

It appears that Jos van Bree will remain the mayor of Geldrop-Mierlo for the coming years. The council of Geldrop-Mierlo agreed on Monday evening to his reappointment.

Jos van Bree’s term as mayor will conclude at the end of November 2025. The council’s confidence committee has been assessing behind the scenes over the past few months whether they wish to continue with Van Bree. On Monday evening, the green light was given. In February, Van Bree announced he was aiming for a second term.

Connection

Geldrop-Mierlo is a municipality with a vibrant and engaged community. Over the past six years, I have had the privilege of experiencing that connection up close. I am proud and grateful to receive the trust to continue serving our municipality for another six years,” Van Bree stated.

The council’s recommendation will soon be passed to the Minister of the Interior and Kingdom Relations. The minister must then formally appoint Van Bree.

When Jos van Bree had been mayor for a year in Geldrop-Mierlo, Studio040 conducted an extensive interview with him.

Source:Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh