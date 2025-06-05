Fresku, Sef and Pommelien Thijs at music festival Hit The City

The music festival Hit The City announced the first artists on Wednesday. Major artists, including Fresku, will perform at ten different locations in Eindhoven. The festival is from August 28 to August 31.

The Hit The City festival is free to visit at various locations throughout the city. There are performances at the Muziekgebouw, the Ketelhuisplein, Effenaar and many more places. The performances are in various genres: from pop to metal and from indie to hip hop.

Earlier, Broederliefde, Ronnie Flex and Maan were already announced as major performances. Fresku, Sef, Bente and Pommelien Thijs have now been added. The festival is a collaboration between Effenaar, Friendly Fire and ASML.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez