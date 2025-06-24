Freek van Genugten nominated as the new mayor of Nuenen

The municipal council of Nuenen has nominated Freek van Genugten (43) as the new mayor. He succeeds interim mayor Madeleine van Toorenburg. Van Genugten is still the secretary of the diocese of ‘s-Hertogenbosch.

The new mayor of Nuenen is also the chairman of the CDA council faction in Den Bosch. Furthermore, Van Genugten’s appointment will only become official once the Minister of the Interior and the King approve it.

Van Toorenburg temporarily filled the position of Maarten Houben in 2024, who was not granted a third term by the municipal council. The current mayor had already indicated earlier that she did not aspire to the position in Nuenen. She has children growing up and therefore does not wish to move.

On Monday, the municipal council, through Desiree van Wessel, chair of the confidence committee, stated that Van Genugten is a ‘connecting person who has gained the necessary administrative experience.’ She sees him as an ‘approachable civic father, with good knowledge of the region.’

Van Toorenburg described her successor as ‘an excellent choice,’ selected from 23 applicants. Van Genugten—a married father of two—will be installed on 23 September by the King’s Commissioner, Ine Adema.

