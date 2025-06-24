Fourteen amateur clubs from the region in Top 500

In the latest Top 500 youth academies, published by Sportlicht.nl, fourteen amateur football clubs from the region are listed. UNA from Veldhoven is the highest-ranked association, at 51st place. Among the professional football organisations, PSV is number 1.

The Top 500 is based on the results of the first teams for boys, in the age categories under 13 to under 19. One club plays at a high level by training its players well, the other by scouting players from outside. For clubs, the Top 500 is a benchmark to see where they stand with their youth training. The list is presented online every year.

Bigger clubs statistically have more talented players and, therefore, have an advantage over smaller clubs. Due to such factors, the rankings do not say everything about the quality of a youth academy, but they do show at what level the club’s youth selections play.

Region

The amateur clubs from the Eindhoven region that are in the Top 500 are: Geldrop (125th), SV Unitas’59 from Eindhoven (147), RKVV Brabantia from Eindhoven (149), RKSV Nuenen (155), Best Vooruit (171), SBC from Son en Breugel (269), RPC from Eindhoven (273), FC Eindhoven/AV (305), VV Acht from Eindhoven (312), RKVVO from Veldhoven (326), DBS from Eindhoven (373), Rood Wit V. from Veldhoven (455) and Woenselse Boys from Eindhoven (498).

The best-performing youth teams are at AFC from Amsterdam. As mentioned, this applies to PSV among professional football organisations. Feyenoord is in second place, followed by Ajax, AZ, and FC Utrecht. FC Eindhoven is doing well in nineteenth place.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas