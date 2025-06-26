Explosive device goes off at house in Woensel

At a house on the Hosingenhof in Eindhoven, there was an explosion on Wednesday evening around half past eleven. Seven windows were shattered and the front door was also badly damaged by the attack. Heavy fireworks were probably used.
The explosion was heard far and wide on Wednesday evening. The occupants of the house were home but were not injured, the police reported. The garden and the house were strewn with glass.
Local residents came out onto the streets on Wednesday evening to watch after being shocked by the huge explosion.
Research
Last Thursday an explosive went off at a house on Hugo de Grootplein in Eindhoven. That is about five kilometres away. The police cannot yet say whether there is a connection. Trace investigations are being carried out in the house.
Source: Studio040
For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez