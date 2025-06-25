Famous painter not a priority in Son and Breugel

Not only Nuenen can boast a world-famous artist. Besides Vincent van Gogh, another famous painter may have lived in the region: Pieter Bruegel de Oude. Municipality of Son and Breugel therefore wants to use the painter’s work to promote the village. But nothing has come of those plans yet. “It’s a shame”.

In recent years, a poet from Son, Stan Mooij, repeatedly pleaded for attention to perhaps the most famous resident of Son and Breugel ever: Pieter Bruegel de Oude. The famous painter was probably born in the village of Breugel in the sixteenth century. However, his actual place of birth has never been conclusively established.

Breda is also mentioned as a possible birthplace. Enough reason for Mooij to pick up his pen and convince local politicians that Son and Breugel should embrace the painter, for village marketing and cultural projects.

Silence

Yet Mooij has had no response from the municipality. Not to this day. Nor is it something the municipality wants to do quickly. The five party coalition does state that there should be a study to see ‘if [they] can use the work of Pieter Bruegel for activities and promotion’.

In response to questions from Studio040, however, a spokesperson for the municipality states that this ‘has not yet come about due to other priorities’. The municipality also does not know when the study will be made.

Tourist

The village has a bust and a stone monument honouring Bruegel. “But that’s basically where it ends. And that’s a shame. A missed opportunity”, Mooij says. “As long as it is not certain that he was not born here, I would develop all kinds of activities around the painter. For example, think of an educational walking trail for children with pictures of his works”.

He points with envy to Nuenen, which successfully posters itself with Vincent van Gogh. “Even ASML is stepping in there too, for example at the Van Gogh Village Museum. We can attract tourists, following Nuenen’s lead. Or seek cooperation with Nuenen. It is frustrating that the municipality does nothing with this”.

Proof

Erfgoedvereniging (heritage association) Son and Breugel also sees opportunities. “With Nuenen we have a good example next door. It is a well-known figure, Pieter Bruegel. We like to put him in the spotlight here. We should be proud of him”, Sjef den Uijl, of the heritage association, says.

“Excursions, a walking route or an exhibition in the centre of Breugel. It’s all possible”. However, Den Uijl is a bit more cautious than Mooij. “There is no hard evidence where Pieter Bruegel was born. If it cannot be made plausible that his cradle really stood here, then it does become more difficult to go big with all kinds of initiatives”.

Inspiration

The largest coalition party in the Municipal Council, Dorpsvisie, also sees opportunities. But group chairman Remco Heeren simultaneously points out that there are more important issues in Son and Breugel.

“It does not have the highest priority. After all, you can only use your money and your people once. The housing shortage gets much more attention anyway. Besides, Son and Breugel is simply not a tourist hotspot”, he says. “But it is interesting. Together with entrepreneurs and associations, I do see opportunities to do more with the painter. Let’s get inspired in Nuenen”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob