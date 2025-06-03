Eindhoven Residents Unfazed by Cabinet Collapse

Shopping residents of Eindhoven are not surprised on Tuesday afternoon that the cabinet has fallen. Most people had seen it coming.

“I gave them until last Christmas,” says a woman. The next person who is addressed thinks the same. “I thought the cabinet would fall at the end of last year.”

The PVV is leaving the coalition because the other parties have not signed the asylum plans of party leader Geert Wilders. “He has done that before. So it is not new,” says a man. Still, he is not looking forward to new elections. “Then it will take so long before a new cabinet is set up again.”

Ballot box

A passer-by agrees with him. “I just don’t feel like having to go to the ballot box again.”

In 2023, GroenLinks/Partij van de Arbeid received 21 percent of the votes in Eindhoven. The PVV received 20 percent. Right-wing voters have mixed feelings. “I’m afraid that the PvdA will be the largest party if we have to vote again. But on the other hand, this cabinet has achieved very little,” says one woman.

Source: Studio040

Translate: Ayşenur Kuran