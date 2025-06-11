Eindhoven will use waste heat from data centre for heat grid

Municipality of Eindhoven will use residual heat from a data centre at Park Forum for the heat network of Meerhoven neighbourhood. To this end, the municipality wants to conclude an agreement with the owner of the data centre.

With the use of the residual heat, the municipality wants to phase out the use of the bio-energy plant, which runs on biomass, in Meerhoven, the municipality announced. There is much debate about biomass as a sustainable energy source; it is seen as a temporary fuel in Eindhoven.

Investment

To be able to use the waste heat from the data centre, an investment is still needed. Exactly how much money is involved is not clear. Mayor and Aldermen will make a proposal to the City Council.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob