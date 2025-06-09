Eindhoven resident jailed for abusing minor

A 56-year-old Eindhoven resident has been found guilty of sexually abusing a minor girl. He was sentenced to two years in prison, half suspended.

The Eindhoven resident abused the victim between January 24, 2002 and August 30, 2004. She lived in the same flat in Nijmegen as the man.

The Eindhoven resident denied that it went as the victim said in court. He wouldn’t have penetrated her. The court did not believe that claim.

Reliable

“The court finds the victim’s statement reliable and believes sufficient evidence supports her statement. According to the court, it has therefore been legally and convincingly proven that the man committed sexual acts on the victim at various times, which also consisted of sexual intrusion.”

The Eindhovener is blamed for only thinking about his feelings of lust. And did not take into account the impact on her, both mentally and physically. The man must not only go to jail, but also pay compensation of ten thousand euros.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: beena Arunraj